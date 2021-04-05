PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony on March 25. This year 11 students were honored for their career-technical achievements.
The NTHS is similar to the National Honor Society at comprehensive high schools where students are recognized for scholarship, leadership, service and character. Membership in the NTHS at Penta requires students to maintain excellent attendance, good behavior and a 3.5 overall grade point average. In addition, inductees must meet the seven attributes of NTHS (skills, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership).
The NTHS has been in existence for students at Penta since 2013. It was established as an additional way to recognize student achievement and leadership. Students who are members of the NTHS at Penta are also eligible for induction into the National Honor Society at their member school.
Local students who were selected for induction into the 2021 NTHS at Penta include: Carson Charville (Eastwood) from Information Technologies Academy; Abigail Lipinski (Eastwood) from Dental Assistant; Marissa Betz (North Baltimore) from Sophomore Exploratory; Hope Carico (North Baltimore) from Sophomore Exploratory; and Abigail Brown (Otsego) from Digital Arts & Design.
Each NTHS inductee received a membership certificate, pin, window decal, a seal for their high school diploma, NTHS spirit wear, and a white tassel to be worn during graduation. Senior inductees also receive cords that they will wear for graduation.