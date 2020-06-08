PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society during a special virtual ceremony on May 19.
This year 12 students were honored for their career-technical achievements.
The NTHS is similar to the National Honor Society at comprehensive high schools where students are recognized for scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Membership in the NTHS at Penta requires students to maintain excellent attendance, good behavior and a 3.5 overall grade point average. In addition, inductees must meet the seven attributes of NTHS (skills, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership).
The NTHS has been in existence for students at Penta since 2013. It was established as an additional way to recognize student achievement and leadership. Students who are members of the NTHS at Penta are also eligible for induction into the National Honor Society at their member school.
Wood County students who were inducted include Jalynn Greer (Bowling Green), from Medical Technologies Academy; Kaylee Halko (Eastwood), from Sophomore Exploratory; Abigail Lee (Elmwood), from Digital Video Production; Jesse Lopez (Eastwood), from Heating & Air Conditioning Technology; Caroline Martin (Perrysburg), from Construction Remodeling; Macayla Solomon (Perrysburg), from Medical Technologies Academy; Hailey Sparks (Rossford), from Sophomore Exploratory; and Kendra Williams (Perrysburg), from Small Animal Care.
Each NTHS inductee received a membership certificate, pin, window decal, a seal for their high school diploma, NTHS spirit wear, and a white tassel to be worn during graduation.