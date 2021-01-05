Bowling Green City Schools students will remain remote as the questions of vaccines and state guidelines are finalized.
The board of education discussed for more than 90 minutes on Tuesday what the new guidelines for social distancing and the arrival date for the vaccination of school personnel will mean for the return of students to the classroom.
No action was taken to return students to the classrooms.
Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out a correspondence to the community Friday in which he said he is hopeful district students may soon return to face-to-face learning.
Bowling Green students have not been in classes in person since March when the coronavirus pandemic started.
Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that school personnel will be included in the 1B group eligible for vaccinations, along with anyone over the age of 65 and anyone with certain medical conditions.
The matrix established by the Bowling Green school board in the fall keeps students educated remotely as the county remains at level red.
Otsego, Lake and Elmwood all started the school year with students attending classes five days a week. North Baltimore started in a hybrid format but has since gone full time. Eastwood, Rossford, Northwood and Perrysburg continue with a hybrid system. Bowling Green is the only district in the county that started the school year online and continues doing so.
DeWine last week announced that Ohio is changing its guidance regarding quarantines following an in-classroom exposure in K-12 schools. Moving forward, students and teachers exposed to a COVID-positive person in school are no longer required to quarantine as long as the exposure occurred in a classroom setting and all students/teachers were wearing masks and following other appropriate protocols.
The change follows an evaluation of virus spread in Ohio schools conducted by researchers that shows no discernible difference in the risk of contracting the coronavirus between those in close contact with a COVID-positive person in the classroom and those who were farther away.
