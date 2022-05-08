PERRYSBURG — Twenty seniors from 10 area high schools were honored in April at the annual Achievement of Excellence Awards banquet, sponsored by the Wood County Educational Service Center.

Held at Penta Career Center, the event showcased the bonds between each district’s top two students and teachers.

Students asked a favorite teacher to talk about their achievements as part of the ceremony.

Achievement recipients for 2022 included:

Bowling Green

Aaron Partin and teacher Laura Weaver

Aubrey Nyiri and teacher Eva Zepeda

Elmwood

Anna Allison and teacher Emily Reynolds

Tyler Shaffer and teacher Derek Meyer

Eastwood

Sydney Ameling and teacher Jonathan Roode

Jacob Meyer and teacher Nathan Howard

Lake

Katie Adamson and teacher Anna Stewart

Isabelle Greene and teacher Jeff Lake

North Baltimore

Emma Cotterman and teacher Ben Pack

Lucy Trout and teacher Bradlee Rowlinson

Northwood

Maximus Closson and teacher Katrina Moses

Bethany Gillespie and teacher Andrew Dickey

Otsego

Abigail Eiben and teacher Julie Danko

Morgan Simon and teacher Julie Danko

Penta Career Center

Alyssa Krabbenbos and teacher Nicole Costello

Alexia Longoria and teacher Gretchen Reichow

Perrysburg

Lindsey Lazor and teacher Tara Zechman

Lauren Sandberg and teacher Tricia Myers

Rossford

Emily Claypool and teacher Charles Cox

Xavier Stiles and teacher Charles Cox

