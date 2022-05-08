PERRYSBURG — Twenty seniors from 10 area high schools were honored in April at the annual Achievement of Excellence Awards banquet, sponsored by the Wood County Educational Service Center.
Held at Penta Career Center, the event showcased the bonds between each district’s top two students and teachers.
Students asked a favorite teacher to talk about their achievements as part of the ceremony.
Achievement recipients for 2022 included:
Bowling Green
Aaron Partin and teacher Laura Weaver
Aubrey Nyiri and teacher Eva Zepeda
Elmwood
Anna Allison and teacher Emily Reynolds
Tyler Shaffer and teacher Derek Meyer
Eastwood
Sydney Ameling and teacher Jonathan Roode
Jacob Meyer and teacher Nathan Howard
Lake
Katie Adamson and teacher Anna Stewart
Isabelle Greene and teacher Jeff Lake
North Baltimore
Emma Cotterman and teacher Ben Pack
Lucy Trout and teacher Bradlee Rowlinson
Northwood
Maximus Closson and teacher Katrina Moses
Bethany Gillespie and teacher Andrew Dickey
Otsego
Abigail Eiben and teacher Julie Danko
Morgan Simon and teacher Julie Danko
Penta Career Center
Alyssa Krabbenbos and teacher Nicole Costello
Alexia Longoria and teacher Gretchen Reichow
Perrysburg
Lindsey Lazor and teacher Tara Zechman
Lauren Sandberg and teacher Tricia Myers
Rossford
Emily Claypool and teacher Charles Cox
Xavier Stiles and teacher Charles Cox