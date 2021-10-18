Bowling Green businesses are busy with the full return of the university student population this fall.
“We’re excited to finally be open a little bit more than normal,” Grounds for Thought manager Monica Gonzalez said. “We’re seeing more students coming in. More people studying. People have been using the parklets out front and out back. We didn’t actually have the parklets last year, but more students for sure.”
At Coyote Beads and Jewelry the pandemic made for a lot of adjustments in the business model.
“It kind of forced innovation. Gayle, the owner, started teaching classes. Now because of COVID Gayle came up with doing kits. It gives kids something to do on weekends. And we’re still selling the kits,” Melissa Weinert, Coyote Beads and Jewelry, said.
The prepackaged kits have instructions on Facebook and Instagram.
“We did FaceBook Live events. It got the store using social media a lot more than had been previously,” Weinert said.
Now with the Bowling Green State University students coming through the doors again, business has really picked up.
“I think that’s helped the downtown business association. All the shop owners have reached out to the students” Weinert said. “It’s a lot more visual now. That event where they bussed the kids downtown, the Rally BG on Main, that was great.”
“Definitely more traffic,” said Mr. Spots manager Kaleigh McDonough. “We still have a student rush, for sure.”
There was no student rush at the beginning of last year.
“Everyone had left and didn’t know when they were coming back. So it just kind of stopped and we quit doing in-house seating, which we have now. It’s getting better, but it’s been a lot crazier. Homecoming was not what it was in past years. But compared to last year, when there was no homecoming, we will take the homecoming we got this year, and Black Swamp (Arts Festival),” McDonough said.
It’s not just the special events. She said that the weekend traffic this year is not like she’s seen in a long time.
“Oh yeah. There are a lot of students coming here, especially on weekends, after the night and the morning of. They are here,” McDonough said.
There are more students living on campus this year.
“This year we really opened similarly to pre-pandemic. Students have roommates. We have been doing a number of programmatic things inside and outside the residence halls. It’s allowed us to really build that community in a way that we were not allowed last year,” Director of the Office of Residence Life Josh Lawrie, Ph.D. said. “Fall of last year we were still learning a lot about COVID and how we could engage with each other in a safe manner and folks were worried about any engagement at that time.”
Total enrollment was down by 635, but there is an increase in the on-campus student population.
In a normal year there would be 6,000 students living in the residence halls. A year ago that number was 3,704. It’s up this year, to 4,539 students living on-campus. In an effort to keep the students socially distanced, the university offered a variety of payments as incentives for students to live off campus.
“We released second years from living on-campus, because we were not sure how things would be this fall,” Lawrie said. “That’s the biggest impact on us. A number of those second year students got apartments and stayed off-campus and didn’t live with us.”
He has recognized an excitement and gratefulness for activities from students that may not have been there before.
“When we put on events the students are coming out in large numbers. When we stop to think about what our freshmen have been doing for the past 18 months, many of them have been remote learning, or at home with their parents, so they are just eager for some type of connection and getting out,” Lawrie said.
The new big event that kicked off the school year was the downtown Rally BG on Main.
“It was totally new. President Rodney Rogers and the Mayor (Mike Aspacher) got together. They wanted to welcome the students both back to the campus and back to the city, and they wanted the students and the residents to come together,” Brian Heilmeier, director of student engagement, said. “Main Street is kind of a shared space between the university and the city, so it made sense to put it there. It was a really hot day, but a nice day, for everybody to be out had hopefully have a sense of normalcy.”
The event was spread throughout the day, from late morning until 9 p.m.
“By about 4:30 or 5 p.m. (downtown) was a pretty happening place,” Heilmeier said. “It was hard to find places to get food because all the restaurants, and shops, were pretty full on Main Street by evening. We’re obviously talking about doing it again next year.”
He said that a number of the shop owners have expressed an interest in keeping it as an all-day event, because they had steady traffic from the time they opened in the morning.
The number of attendees is unknown.
“I wouldn’t venture a guess, but at least 2,500 throughout the day,” Heilmeier said.
Student organization events are still ramping back up after the restrictions of last year canceled many of the big name speakers schedules, but Heilmeier expects that as fall semester progresses and spring semester planning takes form, more of that will also return to campus life.
“We saw a really great turnout for homecoming,” he said. “We had a really great turnout from both our alumni and students, but also the community. The tailgate area brought back the community. It’s outside, so I think people felt comfortable being there. We’re definitely looking to bring back a lot of our signature events that we hosted in the past,”
He said they have also started a Falcons After Dark at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. There’s a different theme every Friday night.
“Last year our student groups were not functioning very well, because they were obviously trying to figure things out themselves,’ Heilmeier said, hoping to see a return of the pre-COVID vibrant student life.