North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore staff has selected Meredith Buchanan to be Student of the Month for April.
Buchanan is a 4.0 student and is a member of National Honor Society, student council, Tri-M and Best of the Best, and is the head editor of the yearbook
She is not only exceptional in academics, but exceeds athletically as well, whether it be on the softball field or the volleyball court.
After graduation, she plans to attend Salon Institute in Sylvania to become a cosmetologist.