North Baltimore High School
Maddy Westgate is North Baltimore High School’s Student of the Month for November.
Westgate has maintained a 4.0 GPA since 2018.
She is the vice president of National Honor Society and a member of student council, Tri-M and Paws for Cause.
She is a team captain on the varsity softball team earning three varsity letters awards, Division 4 first team, BVC all league 2nd team and NBHS co-offensive player of the year.
She is varsity captain for the cheer squad with three varsity letters awards and NBHS all around best cheerleader award.
Outside of school, Westgate is involved in 4-H. She is the Wood County Junior Fair Board president, Klassy Kids 4-H Club co-president, Wood County 4-H honor court member and part of the Wood county 4-H Leadership Board.
She has been accepted to the University of Findlay for pre-veterinary studies.