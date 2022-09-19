Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Chloe Higgins is the September Student of the Month.
Higgins is a senior at BGHS and will graduate on May 28. She is the daughter of Jeff and Stacey Higgins.
Her school honors and activities include membership in the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. She has represented BGHS as a Buckeye Girls State delegate and at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar (HOBY).
She is a four-time varsity letter recipient of the soccer team and serves as captain this year.
Higgins has been a four-year member and served on the executive board of the BGHS Student Activities Board and Key Club service organization. She was also the school mascot for one year.
Outside of school, she is a server at the Call of the Canyon and is also a licensed soccer referee. She has volunteered for the NWO Apraxia Foundation and the Wood County District Public Library along with numerous soccer clinics and challenges.
She currently has a 4.37 GPA.
After high school, Higgins plans to attend a four-year university to study pharmacy.