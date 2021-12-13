North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore staff has selected Daltin Oberley as Student of the Month for December.
While in the classroom, his intelligence, motivation to succeed, kindness, and humor show every single day. He truly knows what it takes to put in the work to be successful, and his grades reflect that, according to English teacher Stefanie Waldvogel.
He is editor of the yearbook and a member of National Honor Society.
His strong work ethic is just one of the driving forces behind his success though, according to Waldvogel. He also has compassion and respect for others that guide his actions every day. H
He also faces all challenges - academic and otherwise - with a grace and maturity often unbeknownst to someone his age, she said. When constructive criticism comes his way, he learns from it and adjusts his work accordingly.