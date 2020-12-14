North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore staff has selected Mali Combs as Student of the Month for December.
She currently holds a 3.9 GPA while participating in several extracurricular activities including drama club, student council, National Honor Society, Paws for a Cause, Tri-M, swing choir, pep band and jazz band. She is also a lettered member of the track team.
Combs is an ambassador for North Baltimore schools and served as last year’s student representative to village council. She is responsible for creating several new works of art displayed on the walls of the high school, and has a goal of obtaining 100 volunteer hours this year.
She has had to overcome more challenges, and through it all she rises above to break barriers, exceed expectations and create new pathways for herself.
After graduation, she plans to attend Ohio State University to pursue a degree in psychology.