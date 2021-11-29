Eastwood High School
Mikayla Hoetter has been named the November Student of the Month at Eastwood High School.
She is the daughter of Thomas and Kristie Hoetter, Luckey.
The senior has been on the 4.0 honor roll throughout high school and is vice president of National Honor Society, president of Key Club and a member of People Incorporated.
She has played varsity soccer for two years and received the 2021 the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association’s Academic Award.
She is captain of the varsity track and field team.
She has earned league honors in both sports.
Hoetter is a member of Zion Lutheran Church and a former member of 4-H. She is a soccer referee for a youth rec league.
She hopes to get a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in physical therapy with the goal of becoming a pediatric physical therapist.