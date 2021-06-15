Anabel “Ann” Stubbs grew up as the sweets-maker in her family, and that experience has paid off with the muffins she now makes.
Stubbs, of Bowling Green, went to her trusted “Mostly Muffins” cookbook to find the recipe for Apple Raisin Muffins.
The cookbook, which she got in 1987, has lost its binding and has notes besides her recipes. For this one, she noted “very good” when she first tried it in 1987 and the page was stained from use.
She also touted the Blueberry and Orange Cranberry muffins she makes using recipes in this book.
After trying out the recipes in the “Mostly Muffins” cookbook, she found the dessert to be fun and easy.
She said she learned most of her cooking skills from her mother-in-law, Ruth Williamsen, who had a tearoom.
“I still use a lot of her recipes,” Stubbs said.
She would help Ruth make 30-40 varieties of cookies to sell every Christmas, starting the day after Thanksgiving, and box them.
“It was a busy time but a fun time. I learned so much.”
Stubbs started to bake when she was 9 years old. Her older sister used to cook the main course for the family while their mother worked.
“It got to be my responsibility to make pies, cookies, cobblers – cobblers were big at that time – but I didn’t make cakes. I wasn’t good at that,” she said.
Stubbs recalled the family getting a pressure cooker and being tasked with making bean soup. She and her sister got distracted and the cooker exploded.
The barely got the mess cleaned up before their mom got home.
It didn’t hurt the cooker, she said with a laugh.
Stubbs grew up cooking from what was picked in their garden during the Great Depression.
She dreaded August, when the family would can what was picked.
Stubbs continued to bake for her first husband, Bill, who had a sweet tooth.
She eventually got into canning, making jams and jellies, and especially likes apricot and raspberry. She makes an orange marmalade, using a mix she first found in Europe in 1972. The recipe calls for 4 pounds of sugar plus water. She now orders the mix online.
The family once visited the Apple Butter Festival in Grand Rapids and decided to make their own.
A brother-in-law built a stainless steel tub and the entire family would spend six-eight hours taking turns stirring the pot.
Stubbs recalled how she and her first husband would hunt for morel mushrooms in Upper Michigan and freeze and dry their finds.
“We’d hunt for an hour. We didn’t see a thing,” she said, added the complaints would start about getting muddy. “Somebody would find one mushroom and that kept us going.”
She still enjoys cooking – especially making homemade chicken noodle soup for friends who are ill, using her grandmother’s recipe. Stubbs makes the noodles by hand.
She said she always brings muffins when she takes the soup to friends’ homes.
Stubbs is a Perrysburg High School graduate and former secretary to the mayor of Maumee.
She has lived in Bowling Green since 1997. Former husband Tom Stubbs used to coach swimming at Bowling Green State University.
She is involved with P.E.O. and Wheeled Meals as well as St. John’s Episcopalian Church in Bowling Green. She is a member of Presbyterian Church in Maumee.
She traveled extensively with both husbands and has been to all 50 states and throughout Europe. She was in Australia for the 2000 Olympic games and has visited Lapland in northern Finland to sled with reindeer.
Her favorite has been Germany, where she and Bill would go every five years for an international print fair.
She has two children. Daughter Patricia Williamsen, of Columbus, took up the task of making jams. Son Bill Williamsen lives in Grand Rapids.
She is known as Aunt Annie to her 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.