Bowling Green City Schools will start offering tutoring to elementary students this month.
At Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Francis Scruci announced that members of the high school’s Stu Crew will be volunteering to tutor elementary students virtually after Thanksgiving break.
They will be helping students in all three elementaries, he said.
“This is part of the focus to continue to look for ways to improve on how we’re delivering remote instruction,” Scruci said.
This is just another step in that direction, and he thanked the Stu Crew for its interest in volunteering their time.
In October, principals, teachers and counselors turned their focus to at-risk students.
Both academic and mental health needs were addressed, including those examples given above, Scruci said.
“We’re seeing a lot of success, for instance at the middle school where there were students struggling academically. They were identified and brought into the building.”
Reports have shown a lot of those students have increased their grades from an F to a B or C. As those students are cycled out of the at-risk category, they have been maintaining their grades, and that is being seen throughout the district, he said.
As their seat opens, it is filled with a student who is struggling, Scruci said.
Other activities are being planned to involved students in the schools.
Elementary principals have contacted the city arborist and will plant a tree on each campus.
For instance, Crim Elementary will have a Tree of Hope, and will ask students decorate it with something nice about someone.
Each elementary will do something different.
Once the trees are planted, students can add their notes, Scruci said.
“It’s a really cool project and a positive thing and it’s a neat collaboration with the city arborist,” Scruci said.
He said this is another example of what counselors and principals are doing to try to give students a more normal situation while dealing with mental and emotional needs.
‘I’m really proud of that,” he said.
Crim is also doing a Thankful Wall where students and staff can post what they are thankful for.
Scruci said he believes it will be easily accessible to students.
“We’re trying to make the best of a bad situation and were seeing a lot of positives,” he said.
Parents who are seeing a child struggle are asked to reach out to a classroom teacher or principal who can get the support and resources needed, Scruci said.
New board member Ryan Myers said he is happy to hear of everything that is going on to try to normalize a bad situation.
Other recent activities include the art departments having students paint snowplow blades and schools holding virtual Veterans Day ceremonies.
Also at the meeting, Myers was sworn in as the fifth board member. He replaces Bill Clifford, who resigned effective Nov. 1.
Myers said the community has his word that he is going to always put students, staff and the community first.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Scruci say that a crack in a boiler at Conneaut Elementary has been repaired and heat was back on Tuesday after the work passed a state inspection.
The boiler was purchased used in 1986 but was manufactured in 1966, he said.
• Heard Scruci announce prior to the start of the meeting that the eighth-grades boys basketball team had to quarantine Tuesday.
He said after the meeting that they are seeing an increase in staff isolations and quarantines and 18% of the central office is in isolation or quarantine.
• Heard Treasurer Cathy Schuller say the district has received three Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security grants totalling $675,000 and has spent $505,000 on such items as Chromebooks, hand sanitizer, masks, bottle filler stations, an electrostatic sprayer, desk shields, NOVA online learning and broadband connectivity.
All grants have strict guidelines, she said, and misuse will require the district to pay back the money.
Schuller said money had been spent from the cash reserves to make many of these purchases and is reimbursable.
The salaries for the nurses hired to cover each building will come from Student Wellness and Success funds.
• The Dear Santa project has started, and anyone interested in donating can contact a building principal.
“That Dear Santa program does a great job of adopting families and really helping make a season bright for families that are struggling a little bit,” Scruci said.