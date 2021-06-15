ROSSFORD — Stroll the Street – starting Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and continuing for 16 weeks through Sept. 29.
The annual event will take place in and around Edward Ford Memorial Park. The gazebo in the park will once again be home to live entertainment beginning with Randy Krajewski’s Polish Band playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Kids are invited to make a bee magnet as a free activity.
Food trucks will be on hand with two of the spots rotating vendors weekly. A selection of arts and crafts vendors will fill the park and will be joined by several community groups throughout the season to fill space down the street. Six new picnic tables are available at Ford Memorial Park, with two additional tables placed along the street. The tables are provided for visitors to eat, and then stroll on so others can have a place to sit and eat. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music in the park.
Visit StrollTheStreet.com for a schedule of entertainment and weekly updates. Crafters and produce or locally-produced food vendors, are encouraged to visit the web page if interested in participating. Contact Beth Genson at bethgenson@visitrossfordohio.com for questions or more information.