The 30th Annual Art Walk is taking place throughout downtown Bowling Green on May 14 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with a reception at the Wood County District Public Library to follow from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This free event welcomes everyone to see the work of local artists in their pop-up shops throughout different merchants in downtown.
Downtown Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Arts Council have partnered to put on a fun-filled day with many events. Many local artists will have their work displayed at the library to be judged by attendees. From there, pick up a map of where their artwork is on display at local area merchants.
Along with the art, there will also be a flamingo raffle at the library where the public may buy tickets the day of the event to vote for their favorite flamingo and a chance to take one home. These have all been decorated by people in the community. The best three by popular vote will win Downtown Dollars.
The reception will be held at the library where light refreshments will be provided by Qdoba, Biggby Coffee and Kabob It. There will also be music by pianist Sandy Coursey. Here, the juried winners, people’s choice winners and flamingo raffle winners will be announced.
The proceeds from this event benefit the Bowling Green Arts Council and Downtown Bowling Green Flower Fund.
Crystalyn Hutchins is the juror. John and Alice Calderonello are sponsoring the first place flamingo award. Dick and Laurie Newlove are sponsoring the juried first place award. The Downtown Bowling Green Foundation is sponsoring the second place flamingo award, juried second place award and People’s Choice Award. The Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District is sponsoring the third-place flamingo award and juried third-place award. Jacqui Nathan, Robin Stanton Gerrow and Laurie Newlove assisted with the planning.
For more information visit www.downtownbgohio.org/art-walk.