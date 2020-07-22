At the breakfast table, during a moment of silent contemplation over a steaming cup of coffee and a review of the morning’s Facebook posts, the wife broke the sacred silence.
“Red clay edger bricks…”
Abruptly I looked to see if her face was drooping, or if she had a weakness in her left arm. Her random blurtation had me thinking she had a stroke.
“Raise your arms and smile,” I commanded.
“Uh, how about no?” she said. “What’s the matter with you ordering me around like that?”
“Your incoherent statement about red bricks had me thinking that you had thrown a clot that plugged up your medulla oblongata, obscuring your ability for comprehensible speech.”
“Let me assure you, dear, I did not throw a clot. However, if you ever order me around like that again I might throw something else.”
“So what’s the deal with red clay edger bricks?” I asked.
“I was looking at this newspaper flyer and red clay edger bricks are on sale so I think we should get some,” the wife said pointing out the bricks in the flyer.
“Good idea. You do seem a little edgy today.”
Her icy stare instantly turned my steaming cup of coffee into iced coffee.
“When you look at our landscaping, what do you see?” the wife asked.
Surveying the backyard I said, “Nice lawn, nice shrubbery, nice flower beds. Is this a trick question? ‘Cause I don’t like trick questions.”
“And what divides the lawn from the shrubbery and the flowerbeds?”
Still surveying I said, “Well, nothing I guess.”
“Exactly. Now, how about we buy some red clay edger bricks?”
“Raise your arms and smile,” I commanded.
“I’m about to throw a clot at your head. We need to define our landscape areas for two reasons, 1) to keep grasses and weeds from encroaching into our landscaped areas, and 2) because red clay edger bricks are pretty and I like them.”
“Well, it’s hard to argue with reason number two, so let’s go buy us some red clay edger bricks.”
So we did. We ordered a pallet of 225 bricks. At 15 pounds apiece, we ordered over one and a half tons of edgers, or the equivalent of a Volkswagen Beetle.
For two days the wife and I carefully and methodically defined our landscaped areas by placing red clay edger bricks in rows around flower beds and such so that people who visit our yard won’t mistake a blade of grass from a clematis or a spiderwort. (Both sound like serious STDs to me but the wife assures me they are flowers.)
The next morning when we were finished, we sat at the breakfast table over a steaming cup of coffee and surveyed our well defined landscaped areas.
“Ahhh…” I said. “Snivel-di-gibbet rabbit tongues…”
“That’s nic dear,” the wife said.
“Oh come on. Aren’t you even going to ask me to raise my hands and smile? I could have thrown a clot here.”
“I think we can all agree there is definitely something wrong with your brain. Now, drink your coffee.”
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.