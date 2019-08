4 cloves garlic, peeled

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (approximate)

4 cups tightly packed fresh basil

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon each, salt and pepper (more or less to your liking)

1/2 cup toasted nuts of your choice (pine nuts are recommended, but they use hickory)

8 ounces cooked spaghetti noodles or pasta of your choice

Add garlic to a food processor, using approximately 1/4 cup olive oil, and pulse.

Add the Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and a handful of basil leaves.

Add the rest of the oil and continue adding basil leaves, pulsing the ingredients until well combined.

Add the nuts at the very end, pulsing until you achieve the texture desired. (We tend to pulse for only a second or two as we enjoy the crunch of the nuts.)

Serve over hot spaghetti. Consider topping with tomato, chicken, scallops or shrimp.

Bruschetta

1 multi-grain baguette (French or Italian bread may be substituted)

2 cups garden fresh tomatoes (Campari tomatoes are great substitutes)

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic

15 large basil leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Dice tomatoes and drain to make about 2 cups. Mix in the remaining ingredients.

Slice the baguette into 1/4 inch slices. Toast lightly.

Spoon the bruchetta mix onto the toast.

Best served at room temperature.