Flower lovers of all ages are invited to stop and smell the Lupine with the Wood County District Public Library and Bowling Green Parks & Recreation.
Join the library and BG Parks & Rec on a hike to see the Lupine on May 12 from 4-5 p.m. at Wintergarden Park.
Hikers will learn more about Lupine, a beautiful fragrant flower, and its importance to local pollinators.
Adults, kids, and people of every age are invited to learn more about the flora in Wood County. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.