Phoebe Schramm, 7, reads a McGuffey Reader with her second-grade classmates from Crim Elementary Wednesday morning inside the Little Red Schoolhouse on the Bowling Green State University campus. Students dressed in old-fashioned clothes and carried lunches in pails. The children explored how technology has changed everyday life as they completed math problems on the chalkboard and penmanship on slates.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ford worker killed in mechanical accident in Lima
- More than soup and salad at Grumpy’s
- BG man sent to prison for sexual contact with minors
- Ohio 25 crash sends 3 to hospital
- UPS will open facility in Rossford
- Players named to 2021 NBC All League Football Team
- BG man drives into store entrance
- Angry Heights residents say leave them out of Perrysburg
- Heartbreaker for Otsego: Game ends on missed field goal
- Updated: Fiery crash closes Ohio 199 near Dowling Road
Videos
Collections
- Otsego vs Eastwood, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
- Elmwood vs Elyria Catholic, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
- Eastwood vs Ottawa-Glandorf, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
- BGSU vs Toledo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
- Eastwood vs Liberty-Benton, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
- BGSU vs Kent State, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Cleveland St. Joseph, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
- Elmwood vs Brooklyn, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
- Eastwood vs Lake, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
- Lake vs Tinora, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021