Phoebe Schramm, 7, reads a McGuffey Reader with her second-grade classmates from Crim Elementary Wednesday morning inside the Little Red Schoolhouse on the Bowling Green State University campus. Students dressed in old-fashioned clothes and carried lunches in pails. The children explored how technology has changed everyday life as they completed math problems on the chalkboard and penmanship on slates.

