Kids can get hands-on with STEAM at the Wood County District Public Library with WBGU-PBS.
Drop by the Children’s Place at the Bowling Green Library on Feb. 9 from 4-6 p.m. to grab a PBS Kids STEAM Kit to take home, while supplies last.
This STEAM Kit, provided by WBGU, is a self-guided learning experience for families and children grades PreK-2. In addition, WBGU-PBS education staff will send weekly emails supporting STEAM Kit exploration, and there will be a virtual wrap-up event where children, parents and caregivers can show off their work to other participants.
No registration is required. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.