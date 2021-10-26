Abbreviated 2020-21 state report cards have been released, and no grades were made available for the second year in a row.
Coronavirus, remote learning and hybrid schedules as well as student quarantines had a negative impact across the board, according to the Ohio Department of Education.
The report cards typically provide a look at available data from Ohio’s schools. Once again, the report cards do not contain overall grades for any district or building. In addition, there are no individual grades given for components or measures.
Even though a lot of data is available, it would not be fair to rate schools based on the data, warned ODE. The purpose of the report cards released earlier this month is to report all available data for recovery and improvement planning.
“The report card gives us data that we use to guide instruction. Beyond that, and in its current state, it is difficult to really make it a valuable tool to use,” said Elmwood Superintendent Tony Borton.
Eastwood Schools Superintendent Brent Welker agreed with the inability to use the test data.
‘The good news is we continue to outperform other districts across the board,” he said at the school board’s October meeting.
Data that is available this year includes the performance index, graduation rates, improving at-risk K-3 reading component, and prepared for success component.
Perrysburg Schools led the way with 97.1 for its performance index.
The Performance Index measures the test results of every student, not just those who score proficient or higher. There are seven levels on the index and districts receive points for every student who takes a test. The higher the achievement level, the more points awarded in the district’s index.
The highest score possible is 120. ODE warns, however, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, testing data from the 2019-20 school year was very limited and should not be used for comparison.
Eastwood was next with 95.1, then Elmwood with 89.3, Lake with 81.6, Otsego with 76.9, North Baltimore with 76.8, Bowling Green with 72, Northwood with 71.4 and Rossford with 69.8.
The following information was made available and is listed by Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, four-year and five-year graduation rates, Prepared for Success, attendance and chronic absenteeism.
• Bowling Green: 18.2%, 95.5%, 96.7%, 47.2%, 95.5%, 10.7%
The K-3 score is based on the number of students that go from off-track (based on assessments) to on-track in a given period of time, said Angie Schaal, executive director of teaching and learning at Bowling Green.
“Unfortunately, as the country has learned, the pandemic impacted growth for most students. This was a particular challenge for our K-3 students,” Schaal said in an email, referring to the 18.2% score.
“We are continuing to move forward with implementation of strong early literacy instruction. Kenwood began the work a year earlier than the other two buildings and it showed in the third grade reading scores,” she said.
• Eastwood: 28.8%, 96.1%, 99.2%, 62.7%, 95.4%, 8.8%
• Elmwood: 20.1%, 94.3%, 100%, 49.6%, 93%, 23.8%
Borton said he needs to investigate Elmwood’s absenteeism rate, which he said seems high. He questioned whether that rate could be based on how each district handled students out with COVID.
• Lake: 37.2%, 96.6%, 97%, 43.9%, 95.6%, 9.9%
• North Baltimore: 50%, 98.1%, 87%, 47.1%, 94.1%, 12.4%
• Northwood: 13%, 96.6%, no score, 28.43%, 93.3%, 20.5%
• Otsego: 13.1%, 95.7%, 92.6%, 44.4%, 93.7%, 19.4%
• Perrysburg: 23.8%, 97.3%, 99%, 77.8%, 95.3%, 10.8%
• Rossford: 8.7%, 93.5%, 93.6%, 41.4%, 94.2%, 17.1%
Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said about the district’s low at-risk readers score that the district has selected a new tool used to assess students and the results of this tool during a time of significant disruption with COVID is providing valuable information.
“Reading is the cornerstone to learning,” he said. “The end result of our efforts can be seen in our students’ performance in so many other areas including the 3rd Grade Reading Guarantee. The data drives the interventions that we use with our students.”
By comparison, for the 2019-20 grade cards, every district scored above a 96% in the K-3 area,
The four-year graduation rate applies to students in the class of 2020 who graduated within four years. These are the students who entered ninth grade in the fall of 2016 and graduated by the summer of 2020.
The five-year graduation rate applies to students in the class of 2019 who graduated within five years. These are the students who entered ninth grade in the fall of 2015 and graduated by the summer of 2020.
Whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college, the Prepared for Success component looks at how well-prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities. Using multiple measures for college and career readiness enables districts to showcase their unique approaches to preparing students for success after high school. For example, some school districts may focus on Advanced Placement courses while others focus on College Credit Plus credits. This data was not impacted for the reporting years.
According to ODE, the annual report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools.
Grades for individual school districts can be found at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/