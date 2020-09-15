Ohio’s School Report Cards have been released, but with only a fraction of the information that has appeared in previous years.
The state-ordered school-building closures in March and subsequent emergency legislation have had substantial impacts on the state’s accountability system and Ohio School Report Cards for the 2019-20 school year.
The report cards typically provide a look at available data from Ohio’s schools. This year, report cards do not contain overall grades for any district or building. In addition, there are no individual grades given for components or measures.
“I just don’t think there’s enough information to help people understand what went on in Eastwood schools last year,” said Superintendent Brent Welker.
The reports do provide information about graduation rates, Prepared for Success indicators and kindergarten to grade 3 reading diagnostics.
The following information was available Tuesday, and is listed by four-year and five-year graduation rates, K-3 reading guarantee passage and Prepared for Success.
Bowling Green: 95.4%. 93.5%, 100%. 49.1%
Eastwood: 99.2%, 100%, 100%, 60.1%
Elmwood: 100%, 97.9%, 100%, 41.7%
Lake: 98.5%, 95.1%, 99.2%, 48.8%
North Baltimore: 87%, 97.9%, 100%, 50.8%
Northwood: not available, 96.8%, 100%, 35.4%
Otsego: 91.8%, 93%, not applicable, 46%
The district has not been graded in K-3 because less than 5% of kindergarten students are not on track this year.
Perrysburg: 97.7%, 95.3%, 100%, 74.9%
Rossford: 92.7%, 93%, 100%, 48.8%
Elmwood Local Schools Superintendent Tony Borton said Monday he may not pay attention to the report because it is going to have so many holes.
“I just don’t see the importance of it,” he said.
Superintendent Tom Hosler, of Perrysburg Schools, had a similar assessment.
“The report card, in normal times, doesn’t begin to capture what goes into a Perrysburg Schools educational experience. With the pandemic, assessments were impossible to complete across the state. I think this demonstrates the limitations of the report card. Students completed an entire school year and the report card only looks at the year through the testing lens,” Hosler said.
The four-year graduation rate applies to students in the class of 2019 who graduated within four years. These are the students who entered ninth grade in the fall of 2015 and graduated by the summer of 2019.
The five-year graduation rate applies to students in the class of 2018 who graduated within five years. These are the students who entered ninth grade in the fall of 2014 and graduated by the summer of 2019.
Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers looks at how successful schools are at improving reading for at-risk students in grades K-3. This data is partially available this year.
Whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college, the Prepared for Success component looks at how well prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities. Using multiple measures for college and career readiness enables districts to showcase their unique approaches to preparing students for success after high school. For example, some school districts may focus on Advanced Placement courses while others focus on College Credit Plus credits. This data was not impacted for the reporting years.
The reports can be found at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/.