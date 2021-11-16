National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County has programming that is available to all Wood County residents.
The Wellness Recovery Action Plan Workshop is free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. WRAP was developed by Mary Ann Copeland. A WRAP program is designed by the participant in practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. It does not necessarily replace traditional treatments, but can be used as a complement to any other treatment options.
NAMI Wood County’s WRAP Workshop will be held Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. The class will be hybrid via Zoom and held in-person at NAMI Wood County.
Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/wrap to register. If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. The benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member include discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.