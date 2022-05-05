Lori Bostelman, with Drs. Phipps, Levin and Hebeka dental office in Bowling Green, prepares to clean Judith Scott’s teeth Friday morning during their Stars, Stripes and Smiles program. Veterans could choose between a free cleaning, filling or tooth extraction. This is the fifth year for the event when everyone working at the office volunteers their time serving local veterans. Scott served in the Army from 1959-61 and worked for the Pentagon.

