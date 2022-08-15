The Community Learning Centers STARS of the Wood County Educational Service Center were on the road this summer.

This summer, students at the STARS six sites in Wood County loaded up buses and took over 200 students on field trips like Imagination Station, Sauder Village, Toledo Zoo and Maumee Indoor Theater. When STARS students weren’t traveling around in Northwest Ohio, they were beating the heat at the Pemberville and Woodville community pools.

