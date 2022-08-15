The Community Learning Centers STARS of the Wood County Educational Service Center were on the road this summer.
This summer, students at the STARS six sites in Wood County loaded up buses and took over 200 students on field trips like Imagination Station, Sauder Village, Toledo Zoo and Maumee Indoor Theater. When STARS students weren’t traveling around in Northwest Ohio, they were beating the heat at the Pemberville and Woodville community pools.
Not only did the STARS get to travel this summer, but they also had special community visitors like their local fire department, police stations and libraries, and even grew their own vegetables. They followed the “Fifty Nifty United States” curriculum which included reading, math, STEM, craft, and physical activities centered across the United States. They utilized SuccessMaker, a program that keeps them on target to beat the dreaded summer academic slide.
Now it’s that time to jump out of the pool and dive back into the school year. STARS will be using its own curriculum, “Discovery Zones,” where students will get to work on their reading, math, and homework skills, STEAM projects and crafts.
The Community Learning Centers’ before and after-school programs are located at 10 different elementary schools this school year throughout Wood and Lucas counties: Elmwood, North Baltimore, Bowling Green City Schools (Kenwood, Conneaut, Crim), Eastwood, Northwood, Rossford, Lake and Maumee.
Registrations are now open and sites are filling up quickly, so sign your student up today at www.wcesc.org or contact Susie Youngpeter at 419-354-9010 ext #248.