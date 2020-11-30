St. Mark’s Lutheran Church invites the community to attend midweek Advent worship services. The events will be held in the church parking lot on Wednesday evenings (Dec. 2, 9 and 16) at 6:30 pm. Services will last about 35 minutes.
“The theme for Advent this year is ‘Not at Home.' We have been worshiping outside our church walls since March 22,” said Rob Spicer, senior pastor at St. Mark’s. “And while we would all prefer to be worshiping in our beautiful sanctuary, that’s not possible this year. Our Advent focus will be on the main characters of the Christmas story who heard God’s call that took them away from their own comfortable homes to experience the coming of the Messiah at Christmas. Each week in Advent, we’ll see the Christmas story from the shepherds’, the magi’s, Joseph’s and Mary’s perspectives.”
Attendees of the Advent services will be able to listen to the service via their vehicles’ FM radios. There will be scripture reading, a message and the singing of hymns accompanied by organ and piano. The exterior of the church has been decorated with lights this year as the outdoors has become the sanctuary for worship throughout the pandemic.
Worshipers can access a worship bulletin by going to the church’s website: www.stmarksbg.org. For more information contact the church at office@stmarksbg.org, or by calling 419-353-9305.