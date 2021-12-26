St. Mark’s Lutheran Academy, 315 S. College Drive, is accepting six students between 2 ½ and 5 years of age for its pilot program that starts Jan. 10.
The idea for the preschool came from Vicar Robin Small, who a few months ago realized there is a need for full day/full-time Christian preschool education. St. Mark’s is a congregation that seeks to ‘Reach out, in Christ’ to serve neighbors,” said Christy Brewster, academy director.
“Vicar Robin learned that I had a passion for Montessori education, and that it could perfectly align with faith lessons of the Lutheran Church. So, the idea for St. Mark’s Lutheran Academy was born.”
The school is open from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with the academic portion of the day being from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
The academy also received a grant from Bowling Green Community Foundation for a Masterpiece Art program. A partnership with Bowling Green State University’s music education students is also being planned.
“Our students will have some very unique learning opportunities, and we are excited to begin our pilot program,” added Mrs. Brewster said.
For more Information or to schedule a tour, contact Christy Brewster, academy director, at 419-665-1220 or academy@stmarks.org.