On All Saints’ Sunday, which is this weekend St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will host a devotional outdoor event at Carter Park. The Stations of the Saints’ Drive-thru event will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Twelve stations with illustrations representing a variety of saints will be placed along the traffic pattern of the park. Saints chosen for that day are saints that are universally recognized by Roman Catholics and Protestants alike. At each stop, from inside their vehicles, guests will be directed to the St. Mark’s website to hear short devotions centered on Christ through the lives of saints who have been exemplary models of faith.
“We invite everyone to move through the stations at their own pace. We are living in difficult times, but by focusing on Christ, through the lives of saints that have gone before us, our hope is strengthened and renewed by their devotion to our Lord,” said Rob Spicer, senior pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. “The entire pilgrimage takes less than 30 minutes, but we hope that the experience will be a lasting reminder of God’s love and his saving grace.”
All Saints’ Day has been a universal church holiday since the ninth century. It is a day to commemorate all the saints of the church. Many parish churches have a tradition of remembering those who have passed away during the year. This year, since many churches are unable to meet in person, St. Mark’s has created a safe alternative for families to remember their loved ones.
The location of the All Saints’ Event is in Carter Park, at 401 Campbell Hill Road.
For more information visit http://stmarksbg.org/