NORTH BALTIMORE — St. Luke’s Lutheran Church will begin having in-person worship services in the church sanctuary on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
The church building has been professionally cleaned and sanitized. Church Council members have implemented a “Plan of Return to In-Person In-The Church-Building Worship” following CDC guidelines, as well as recommendations from the ELCA and the Synod Task Force.
The church will follow recommendations of physical distancing (which will include sitting in the pews apart from each other), everyone with a face covering (mask) as new personal liturgical wardrobe as a sign of unity, and proper hand hygiene is encouraged.
For those not able to come to in-person worship, there will be a Facebook live service at noon at www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo.