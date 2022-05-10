The Bowling Green Area Community Bands will present a spring concert on Sunday at 4 p.m., at the Bowling Green School Performing Arts Center, 530 W. Poe Road. The concert is free and doors open at 3:45 p.m.
Join the bands as they welcome spring and return to the stage for the first time in over two years, through the music of John Philip Sousa, Henry Fillmore and Freddie Mercury.
Under the baton of Thomas R. Headley and Catherine P. Lewis, the concert band will perform selections including Robert Sheldon’s “Appalachian Morning,” Freddie Mercury’s “Bohemian Rhapsody. “La Peri: Fanfare” (from the 1912 Paul Dukas ballet) and Jan Van der Roost’s “Puszta: Four Gypsy Dances.” The bands’ trombone section will be featured in Henry Fillmore’s “A Trombone Family Reunion.”
BiG Band BG with band leaders Brian Bushong and Rob Cintron will present Gordon Goodwin’s “Count Bubba,” Lester Young’s “Lester Leaps In” and Quincy Jones’ “For Lena and Lennie.”
For more information about the bands visit www.bgacb.org.