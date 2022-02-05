National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year. This programming is free and available to all Wood County residents.
· NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on March 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office.
· NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting March 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office.
· NAMI Wood County is having a Spring T-shirt Contest for Mental Health Awareness Month. Through Feb. 28, submit creations around the theme of “Together for Mental Health,” and the winners will be the design for their spring T-shirt campaign through the month of May. Submit to the adult age bracket (ages 13 and older) or the youth age bracket (ages 12 and under) by visiting www.namiwoodcounty.org/tshirtcontest/.
· Are you a male-identifying individual looking for support with mental wellness? Join NAMI Wood County’s Men’s Support Group on Zoom the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. More details at www.namiwoodcounty.org.
For more information on becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit namiwodocounty.org.
Benefits include discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups, including Family Support Group, Parent & Caregiver and Peer and Family are postponed until March.
For more information, email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626.