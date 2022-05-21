Gottshall, L’Esperance named to NFCA All-Region Team
A pair of Bowling Green State University’s stellar softball standouts have been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Team. Payton Gottshall has been named to the NFCA All-Mideast Region Second Team, while Greta L’Esperance has earned all-region third-team honors.
The NFCA announced the 2022 Division I All-Region Teams on Thursday. The teams are the result of voting by coaches in each respective region.
This season marks the first time since 2007, and just the fourth time in program history, that two Falcons have been named to the team. BGSU landed a pair of players on the all-region squad in 1993 (Rachelle Highfill and Jennifer Wolf), 2005 (Gina Rango and Liz Vrabel) and 2007 (Jeanine Baca and Hayley Wiemer).
BGSU has now had three all-region selections in the last two years (Madi McCoy in 2021; Gottshall and L’Esperance in ‘22) after going a decade without an all-region team honoree.
Maya Johnson joins Falcon softball
Bowling Green State University softball coach Sarah Willis has announced the addition of NCAA Division-I transfer Maya Johnson to the program. Johnson, a pitcher, will join the Falcon family in the 2022-23 academic year and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Johnson, an Ohio native, comes to BGSU after spending the 2021-22 academic year at the University of Pittsburgh.
“Maya is a strong competitor in the circle and will undoubtedly make an immediate impact for us,” Willis said. “Maya’s maturity, leadership, and mentality will also help to provide additional mentorship within the program and continue to grow the culture that we are building.”
Johnson, of Columbia Station, attended high school at Saint Joseph Academy in Cleveland.
As a freshman, the left-handed pitcher helped the Jaguars to a 17-11 record and a sectional championship.
In her sophomore season, she set school single-season records for wins (19), strikeouts (279) and earned-run average (1.03). SJA set a school record for wins, going 21-6, with Johnson accounting for over 90 percent of those victories in the circle.
The Jaguars won both conference and sectional championships that season, en route to a district runner-up finish.
The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Johnson and the Jaguars went 19-6 and won the district title for just the second time in school history. Among numerous other accolades, she was named to the All-Ohio First Team in ‘21.
A three-time Team MVP, Johnson was a two-time All-District First-Team selection after earning honorable mention as a freshman. She also earned Cuyahoga County Pitcher-of-the-Year and all-county first-team honors on two occasions each.
Johnson also was named NFCA National Player of the Week twice during her career. She holds the school records for most no-hitters and most perfect games.
Johnson played travel ball for both the Ohio Lasers Gold and PA Strikers 18U National Team. She was No. 41 on Extra Inning Softball’s Class of 2021 Extra Elite 100 national ranking list.
Burke named CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District
The College Sports Information Directors of America has announced the 2022 Academic All-District at-large teams. Senior forward Nathan Burke of the Falcon Hockey team earned First-Team Academic All-District, the first CoSIDA honor of his career.
Burke, a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee, led the Falcons in goals (16) and power play goals (6). He tallied seven assists to total 23 points, ranking fourth on the team. He logged five multi-point performances, with BGSU earning a 5-0-0 record in games where he recorded two points. He was one of five players to skate in all 37 games for the Falcons. On March 23, Burke joined Alex Barber, Evan Dougherty and Taylor Schneider in announcing their plans to utilize their fifth year of eligibility and remain in Bowling Green.
Burke is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, and a transfer from Minnesota. He earned a 4.0 gpa at BGSU while obtaining his Master of Business Administration. Burke was honored in District 5, a district that includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. 12 student-athletes were named First Team All-District, with Burke and Michigan’s Matty Beniers being the only two ice hockey players. First‐team Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All‐America ballot.