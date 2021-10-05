It’s October and Halloween decorations are beginning to be displayed across the county. One of the most fascinating Halloween decorations I have come across belongs to spiders with their webbing draped over low-growing shrubs glistening in the morning dew.
Spiders are in the Arachnid class and are joint-legged invertebrate animals. All arachnids have eight legs, two body regions, lack wings, and no antennas. Did you know the horseshoe crab was reclassified an Arachnid in the year 2019? Besides the horseshoe crab, other members of the Arachnid class include mites, ticks and scorpions.
There are over 600 species of spiders found in Ohio and most feed almost exclusively on insects. The spiders that are currently dominating our autumn landscapes are the Sheet web Weavers (family Linyphiidae) and the Funnel Weavers (family Agelenidae).
Funnel weavers produce large, flat, sheet-like webs spun across grass, under rocks or boards, or over the branches of shrubs such as Yews and Junipers. The webs slope gently towards a narrow funnel or tube where the spider resides, awaiting its next victim. Funnel webs may measure more than one foot across and can become very evident with dew.
Sheet web weavers construct several types of webs depending upon the spider species. Some species spin flat or slightly curved webs that overlay vegetation and rival the sizes of webs spun by funnel weavers. However, there is no funnel in the web. The spiders hide beneath one edge of the web, or in plant foliage along the edge of the web, to await their prey.
One of the more interesting sheet web weavers is the Bowl and Doily Weaver spider. This is one of the few spider species with males capable of producing webs; however, females still dominate web weaving.
The spider constructs a complex web structure consisting of distinctly bowl-shaped webbing suspended from plant stems by a crisscrossing array of silk threads, this is the “bowl” in the common name. The bowl is anchored below by a horizontal array of interwoven silk threads; the “doily.” Flying insects drop into the web-bowl after bouncing in pin-ball fashion off the interlacing silk threads used to suspend the web. Of course, when they drop into the web-bowl, they fall into the “arms” (and fangs) of the waiting spider.
Both the funnel and sheet web spiders are medium-sized and resemble small wolf spiders. The Wolf spider does not spin webs, yet it is one of the most common outdoor ground spiders encountered. This relatively large hairy spider is about the size of a half dollar coin. Though it rarely bites humans unless handled, it can inject venom that is painful. These spiders are quite shy. Just like stink bugs, wolf spiders are accidental intruders in homes. During autumn, cooling temperatures prompt them to seek cover and find mates, which ultimately leads them to discover cracks and holes in homes.
A common entry point for the spider is under doors. The best defense against spiders invading the home is to prevent them from entering in the first place. Replace worn-out exterior door sweeps, including doors leading into attached garages. Also remember to caulk around window frames.
Although there are several insecticides labeled for spider control, this is not a recommended practice. Homeowners are urged to practice restraint, appreciation and understanding. Spiders are very important in reducing insect pest populations; they provide a great service free-of-charge by reducing the need for controlling more significant pests.
Though not typical American cuisine, many cultures eat and enjoy insects as part of their diet. According to Nebraska Extension, fried spiders taste like nuts. Now that’s a Halloween spooktacular.