TONTOGANY – Kaye Spicer’s start in education happened at Otsego Local Schools, and the end of it also is going to be with the district.
Spicer, who has served as elementary music teacher since 1986, will retire at the end of August.
“I was really blessed to be able to do what I loved,” she said. “I have nothing but good things to say about Otsego. They blessed me with a wonderful career.”
Spicer is a 1978 Otsego graduate, and her three brothers, one sister and two sons also are Knights. Her mom and dad, Chet and Mildred Brown, both drove a bus for the district for many years.
“A lot has happened in between there,” she said about when she started general music for K-6 classes at Weston and Haskins in 1986 and now.
After earning her degree in elementary music education from Bowling Green State University in 1982, Spicer worked at Gorham Fayette in Fulton County for three years.
She taught music at all three former elementary schools and moved with everyone else to the consolidated elementary in Tontogany in 2012.
“That was wonderful,” Spicer said about the move. “That was my dream come true with having my own classroom.”
She said she usually had her own space in the separate elementaries, but not always her own room. Spicer remembered sharing the library space at Haskins for many years.
“We pushed tables and chairs out of the way and took instruments out of the closet. It was a very small space, but we made do.”
Then, teaching was done on a chalkboard, which moved onto overhead transparencies.
‘It was never dark enough in the room” to really use that technology,” she said. “It was always a struggle with visuals wherever I was.”
Then came dry-erase boards and now it is computers and Smartboard.
“Which is fabulous because the kids could finally see what we teach.”
Spicer remembered thinking “wow, this is awesome,” as she moved into the new school. The music room was finally large enough to sit instruments out rather than pack them up after every class.
“I just wish we had the technology back then we have now. It would have made my life easier.”
“She does a phenomenal job with our elementary music programs,” said Superintendent Adam Koch. “Our elementary music programs are top-notch.”
He said it is a loss anytime someone with the historical knowledge like Spicer has leaves the district.
“We have a great music program here and it starts at the elementary level with Kaye,” he said. “I can’t thank her enough for what she has done for our students.”
Spicer taught students how to read music, folk dance and accompany themselves on hand-held instruments like the xylophone and tambourine.
And don’t forget the recorder – the first instrument often learned in elementary.
“It really taught the kids to appreciate music and pursue in beyond the classroom, beyond elementary school,” Spicer said.
A lot of students have continued their music careers in band and choir in high school.
“I just feel like at the elementary level, the children learn how to love music … and just continue to pursue it in their lives.”
She herself played percussion in high school and still plays piano.
Music also helps teach all kinds of subjects, Spicer said.
“It’s math, it’s science, it’s social studies, it’s grammar,” she said. “I just feel like it supported all the other subjects.”
In retirement, she said she will be taking care of her grandson part time. She also plans to devote more time to gardening, reading and traveling with husband Mark, whom she has been married to for 38 years.
First up will be their continued plans to visit national parks.
“There’s a lot of it we haven’t seen,” Spicer said.
“I had a lot of fun teaching. It’s very rewarding, especially when you see the kids continue to pursue music after the elementary grades.
“I’m very happy I ended my career on a high note,” she said, then paused. “No pun intended.”