Join the Wood County District Public Library for Coffee Talk Book Discussion from September through November at 11 a.m.
Sept. 16 - “The Cookbook Club by Beth Harbison.” Three women bond immediately, but it’s not all popovers with melted brie and blackberry jam. In this delightful novel, friends form bonds that go beyond a love grilled garlic and soy sauce shrimp. Because what is more important in life than friendship … and food?
Oct. 21 - “Olympus, Texas by Stacey Swann.” The Briscoe family is once again the talk of their small town when March returns to East Texas two years after he was caught having an affair with his brother’s wife. An expansive tour de force, Olympus, Texas cleverly weaves elements of classical mythology into a thoroughly modern family saga, rich in drama and psychological complexity. After all, at some point, don’t we all wonder: What good is this destructive force we call love?
Nov. 18 - “The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth.” Fern Castle works in her local library. She has dinner with her twin sister Rose three nights a week. When Rose discovers that she cannot get pregnant, Fern sees her chance to pay her sister back for everything Rose has done for her. Fern can have a baby for Rose. She just needs to find a father. Simple. Fern’s mission will shake the foundations of the life she has carefully built for herself and stir up dark secrets from the past, in this quirky, rich and shocking story of what families keep hidden.
Book discussion meetings will be online via Zoom. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.