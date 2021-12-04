PERRYSBURG – Michele Flick remembers looking out of her window at the former Penta Vocational School and seeing the view: A roof.
In 2008, when Penta moved to its current campus off Buck Road, she showed then-Superintendent Fred Susor her view: A roof.
“I didn’t notice in the other building, and I really don’t notice the roof (here) because I have a pretty skyline,” Flick said. “I can still see the Owens buildings through the trees our here.”
Flick has 41 years in at the career center, starting in 1986 when it was still at the former Rossford Army Depot, which is now part of Owens Community College.
“We did outgrow that building,” said Flick, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
She has been an intervention specialist at Penta since she was hired in 1980.
Flick is one of those educators that brings her best every day, said Penta Superintendent Ed Ewers.
“We’re very happy for her to take the next stage of her life but she will be missed here at Penta,” he said. “I don’t know how you can stay in education for 41 years if you don’t care about the kids.”
Flick started her career teaching functional curriculum, which is how to budget money or rent an apartment. She now teaches English.
“I have a mixed classroom,” she said.
She has students who are autistic and with a specific learning disability, those who are emotionally disturbed, intellectually disabled and physically disabled.
“I’ve had deaf students and I’ve had visually impaired students as well,” Flick said.
The first year she taught, the majority of her students were intellectually disabled and some SLD students.
She had the first diagnosed Asperger’s individual at Penta in 2001. Autism wasn’t heard of them but now is a more prevalent.
“If we were to lay all the kids out from year one to year 41, there were years when I had students who had greater needs and in other years, a little bit lower.
“So are they basically the same kids? Yes,” Flick said. “They’re still having the same issues.”
The biggest disability area she now deals with is poor reading and written expression skills.
Her great-great-great-aunt taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She was still alive when Flick became a teacher.
Her interest in being an intervention specialist started when she was young, growing up next to a girl with Down Syndrome. Flick said she liked walking to school with her every day.
“I really am glad I chose the career I chose.”
Flick is a native of Monroe, Michigan, and graduated from the University of Toledo. She got the job at Penta the same year she graduated with a Bachelor of Education in special education. In 1984, she received her Master of Education in guidance and counseling.
Every day she tells her husband she is leaving for school, not to go to work.
“I still enjoy teaching … and I am now on the second generation of students,” Flick said. “It’s always interesting to sit across from the table at an IEP meeting looking at a parent who is a former student.”
She reads novels to her students, including “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by British writer Mark Haddon. The narrator of the book is autistic.
“I find it intellectually challenging,” she said about why she has kept the same career for four decades. “Every year I get a new batch of kids that have new needs. I like seeing the ah-ha moments when someone says, ‘I got it.’”
One thing she won’t miss about school: Getting up every morning at 4:45.
Flick has five grandchildren, and she hopes to spend more time with them. All of her children live within an hour’s drive from where she and her husband Keith live in Sylvania. The couple just celebrated their 40th anniversary.
She wants to see the Smoky Mountains and the Appalachians in color – which she hasn’t been able to do while teaching. She also hopes to visit Bar Harbor, Maine, in the fall.
“That just sounds like something that sounds like fun and wonderful to do.”