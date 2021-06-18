Penta Career Center instructor DJ Gase helps Oliver Junga weld during STEM camp last week. Approximately 200 students participated in the five-day camp where students explored a different program each day and complete hands-on activities designed to increase their understanding of how science, technology, engineering and math skills are used in a variety of career fields.
