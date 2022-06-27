FOSTORIA — Dusty Sonnenberg of Hamler, Kevin Flanagan of Van Buren and Scott Chalfin of Risingsun have been elected to serve on the board of AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders to farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners.
Originally elected in 2016, Sonnenberg will continue to represent member-borrowers in Region 2, which consists of Wood, Henry and West Lucas counties. Flanagan, who was originally elected in 2019, will continue to represent Region 3, which consists of Hancock and Hardin counties. This will be the first term on the board for Chalfin, who will represent Region 4, which consists of East Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.
AgCredit’s 10-member board of directors includes eight who are elected by stockholders and two who are appointed by the board to ensure greater diversity and a range of experience.
With AgCredit serving 18 counties in northern Ohio, 18 members representing these counties were also elected to serve on the nominating committee during the elections, which were held in May. Nominating committee members identify suitable candidates for open director positions each year. A list of the 2023 Nominating Committee can be found at www.agcredit.net.
AgCredit is a cooperative lender and proud member of the Farm Credit System, which was created over 100 years ago to provide a reliable source of credit for the nation’s farmers and ranchers. AgCredit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information about AgCredit, visit www.agcredit.net.