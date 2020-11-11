The wife is a bit of a stinker. She likes to plan little surprises to get me to step out of my box, to expand my horizons, to open me to new experiences. So, on a recent extended cross-country trip she booked an overnight stay at a tiny house.
“Surprise!” she said as we drove down a long, pot-holed dirt path towards our lodging for the night.
Looking out the window I saw hundreds of goats. And they were not just any goats; they were a rare breed of long-haired goats who love to bleat in unison.
“You got me, dear,” I said in disbelief. “I am totally surprised.”
“There’s our tiny house,” she said pointing to a rustic, clapboard-sided 8-feet-by-16-feet house on wheels.
“We’re staying there? In a wooden trailer in the middle of a goat farm? I thought you were trying to get me to step out of my box, not into one.”
“It’ll be fun. You’ll see. We will learn about living off the grid, about goat behavior, how to co-exist in close proximity, and how to compost.”
“Honey,” I said, “I really don’t want to learn about goat behavior. I already know about close proximity, we’ve been in the car together for two days, and what in the world will we be composting? Why couldn’t we hit a Holiday Inn where we can learn about the behavior of mini-bars and HBO?”
“Well, if you want to know the truth, we’re traveling with our dog and there aren’t that many places that take dogs.”
“So, you booked us a dog house…perfect!”
We parked the car which was slightly longer than the tiny house, and entered our rustic abode.
To my surprise, it was kind of cute. It had a tiny living room with bench seating, a tiny kitchen with microwave and sink, a spacious loft with a queen-sized bed, and a teeny-tiny bathroom with a toilet that you crank.
“Why is there a crank handle on the back of the toilet?” I asked.
“You know how you were asking what we would be composting?”
“Crap. Are you kidding me?”
“Ding, ding, ding. Crap is what we compost. After you do your dooty, you crank the toilet handle twelve times and voíla, you have just saved the planet and seven gallons of water.”
After the shock of our cranky toilet we went outside to sit around a fire pit, enjoy a glass of wine, listen to the hoot owls, and look at the amazing star-filled sky out there in the middle of nowhere.
I must confess, we miss a lot of what nature has to offer when we live in the city with all of our modern conveniences. I did step out of my box for one night and now I can check “cranking toilet” off my bucket list.
With just the wife, the dog, and a few hundred bleating goats, our night at the tiny house was one of my favorite nights of our trip.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.