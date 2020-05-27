OK, who wants to read something unrelated to a virus, a presidential election, a natural disaster, or the internal use of cleaning products to bleach the beejeebers out of us? Raise your hand. Wow, I can’t see through the forest of forearms.
Well then, let me pose this question to you all: What if centipedes had to shave their legs? I’ll let you mull that over in your heads for a little while. Mind boggling, right?
For those of you who don’t know, the common house centipede has up to 191 pairs of legs. Can you imagine how many Gillette Venus swirl razors you would go through if you had 382 legs to shave?
The wife and I will have the occasional common house centipede run across the floor. I generally step out of the way and let it continue its journey on the search for spiders, wasps, termites and other undesirable vermin that may occupy our house.
But many is the time when a soaking wet wife, wrapped in a towel comes screaming out of the bathroom, “There’s a centipede in my tub! Kill it! Kill it before it bites me! It’s so disgusting I could puke! Kill it!”
Looking at her calmly, I ask the hypothetical … “What if centipedes had to shave their legs?”
Giving me a glare of disbelief the wife said, “What is the matter with you? Why would you ask a question like that when my very life is being threatened? I almost slipped and fell in the tub when I saw that thing.”
“Well, that probably would have killed it …”
I don’t know if it’s Biblical, morally correct, or handed down from our Neanderthal ancestors, but where does it say that the man has to kill the bugs?
I am starting to feel like the grim reaper of the insect world. Seriously, I hate killing bugs. It’s messy. I usually break something valuable in the process, and it’s humiliating, because most of the time I miss the target causing me to injure myself.
Last week I threw my back out trying to kung fu kick a carpenter ant off an armoire. Next time, that little sucker can eat the whole armoire for all I care, I’ll just buy another.
Yesterday, I tried a little experiment. I ran from the bathroom soaking wet, wrapped in a towel and screaming.
The wife came running upstairs, “What’s wrong? What’s wrong? Are you OK?”
Using my most feminine falsetto voice I said, “There’s a centipede in my shower! Kill it! Kill it!”
She ripped that towel off of my waist, and like a seasoned cowboy with a bull whip, she snapped my behind then went into the bathroom. With one quick crack of the towel, she obliterated the rubber bug I had placed in the tub.
Then she said, “There now! That centipede has no legs to shave! What do you think about that?”
Sometimes, the wife scares me.
So there you have it folks. I bet not once during the course of reading this column, did you think of viruses, the presidential election, natural disasters, or mainlining cleaning products … you’re welcome.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.