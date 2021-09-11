One dark and stormy evening, you find yourself at the library, trapped at the scene of a murder with a handful of acquaintances, one detective, and a whole lot of books. You have until the storm ends to solve the puzzles and catch the killer before he checks you out… permanently. Are you up to the task?
Solve the murder during the Wood County District Public Library’s Murder Mystery Virtual Escape Room from Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. This event combines the fun of a murder mystery with the adrenaline of an escape room, all in one Google Form.
The form will go live on WCDPL’s Facebook page and other social media. To play, visit WCDPL’s social media and click the form link.