The Wood Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an annual election and open house on Sept. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the Middleton Township Building, 21745 N. Dixie Hwy.
This family friendly event is free and open to the community. Stop by to play a few yard games, grab a bite to eat, pick up some SWCD swag, and meet the board of supervisors and staff.
Residents and landowners 18 and older are eligible to cast their ballot for one candidate to fill an open seat on the board of supervisors. Incumbent Kristopher Swartz is the nominee.
Contact the district office with questions or to request an absentee ballot for the election at 419-354-5517 ext. 4, julielause@woodswcd.com.