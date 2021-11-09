Everyone is asking, when will the leaves change color and drop from the trees? I try to answer the question with this solid scientific response: When they are ready.
There is science behind why trees change color and drop their leaves. Each year as the days grow shorter and the weather cools, trees in Northwest Ohio transform from lush green leaves into fiery reds, brilliant orange and vibrant yellows, creating a natural masterpiece.
The “fall” colors are always present in the leaves, but they remain masked or overshadowed by an overwhelming number of chlorophyll molecules.
Plants are considered Autotrophs in that they produce their own food through a process called photosynthesis. Trees, like other plants, produce chlorophyll, a green pigment that absorbs light. The light is then turned to energy that is converted to complex sugars that nourish the trees.
During the spring and summer growing season, trees produce chlorophyll as fast as they use it, and they take up water to aid in the transport of these sugars throughout the tree. During this process, they also convert carbon dioxide to oxygen. What other entities on Earth can create their own endless energy with sunlight, carbon dioxide and water while producing oxygen?
The chlorophyll molecule is not stable and must be synthesized or manufactured continually by plants, requiring both heat and sunlight. With the decreasing daylength, currently down to 10 hours 8 minutes along with diminishing outdoor temperatures, deciduous plant leaves cease their chlorophyll production.
As the chlorophyll already present in the leaf begins to degrade, the varying shades of green subtly disappear to reveal other colors. Suddenly, there are myriads of hues with orange pigments called carotenes, emerging yellow pigments called xanthophylls, and reddish-purple pigments called anthocyanins.
For some plants in late summer, the formation of anthocyanins is initiated by a progressive accumulation of sugars in cells of the leaves. Anthocyanins are the result of complex chemical reactions involving sugars, acids, and proteins in leaves, resulting in the creation of those stunning and exquisite red tints.
Any combination of anthocyanins, carotenes and xanthophylls in the same leaf will be manifested as infinite hues. The color production in certain plants can be quite uniform, as in viburnums (Viburnum spp.) or sumacs (Rhus spp.), which by the way, can be stunning. In other plants, individual trees, like red maples (Acer rubrum), can vary quite widely between their expression of leaf colors, from stunning arrays of reds to simply yellow.
Not every plant will always exhibit the full spectrum or range of colors, even if they have the genetic potential to achieve it.
Let’s look at a tree from the red oak group and use it for an example, like the scarlet oak (Quercus coccinea). One would think that being in the red oak group and with the name of scarlet oak, that the fall color should be a glorious scarlet red.
While the potential to have incredible scarlet fall leaf colors is there, I have seen many scarlet oaks exhibiting a ho-hum deep reddish-brown leaf color. Most oaks seem to naturally produce a burnt sienna fall “color,” due to the commingling of anthocyanins and chlorophyll pigments in their leaves.
Fall weather also exerts its influence as to when the trees will drop their leaves. Sunlight intensity, as well as the lack thereof, temperatures, and available water to the plant, will all impact the persistence of the leaves dropping. Frost and freeze events will hasten the occurrence. Trees will start dropping their leaves to conserve water that would be lost during the winter. Finally, we are left with just the trunk and branches as the trees go into a sort of hibernation for the winter.
Nothing goes to waste, though. The dropped leaves enter the soil, and the magic of the soil converts the leaves into organic matter. As the organic matter breaks down in the spring, it releases nutrients back into the soil. The tree is once again nourished and ready to go for another year.
Indeed, let us all be more like trees this fall and shed the things that are not serving us. Maybe doing so will even help something new grow in the future.