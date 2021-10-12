Ah, it is finally here. It is apple picking time in northern Ohio.
Just a little over a week ago, the fifth-most grown apple in America, and fan favorite, Honeycrisp, was being picked and sorted. Other apples being harvested include Fuji, Gala, Jonathan, Jonagold, Golden Delicious and Ambrosia.
For those not familiar with the Ambrosia apple, it’s a sweet apple with very little acidity. Ambrosia is an apple that naturally doesn’t brown quickly after being sliced, making it perfect for snacks or salads. Of course, you can cook with it too.
My favorite year-round apple is Gala; however, my absolute favorite apple is Stayman Winesap. The Stayman Winesap is a late season apple that is crisp and juicy with a flavor that blends sweet and tart — giving it a wine-like taste. The apples are great for fresh eating, applesauce, and pies.
Everyone wants to know which apple is the best for eating or baking. Since taste is very subjective and based on individual preferences, what may be my favorite, may not be yours. I will recommend, however, that you get out to your local orchards and try the apples that they are growing.
Fully ripened, freshly picked apples right off the tree have a fuller, richer, and more robust flavor. Most of the local orchards produce at least a dozen different apple varieties. This past growing season with our late spring frosts, wet June and July, and hot weather, has caused some apple varieties to be sparse or non-existent this crazy year.
Now the best baking apples are another issue entirely which is determined by what texture of fruit that you like in your apple pie. What do I mean by texture of fruit? When they are baked in the oven, do they hold their shape and remain relatively firm or do they turn soft, lumpy and go to mush.
Flavor in baking is also a critical aspect for the perfect pie. You want to offset the sweetness (sugars) of the apple with a little “kick or zing” of tartness (acid). The best way to achieve this is to experiment and find the right mix of apples by matching of different varieties that work for your tastebuds.
And while you’re experimenting, I am sure many around you will offer to help you “evaluate” your apple pies. If not, I know an extension horticulturalist that would literally evaluate and eat those pies!
Extension Horticulturalist Eric Draper in Geauga County likes his apple pies with firm chunks and slices after baking. He has his pie baking down to a science. Eric chooses Granny Smith for the tart, firm slices with Honeycrisp for the sweet, slightly firm slices and a lesser amount of Golden Delicious, Ginger Gold or Jonagold to break down a little more, just to fill in the gaps. I am not as technical, though I do like to mix my apples.
Don’t be afraid to try a new or unknown apple variety that you have never tasted. The only way to really know if you like the apple is to literally stick it in your mouth and take a bite.
Sometimes the best eating and pies come from experimenting with these apples. So, get out to your local orchards and try some apple varieties that you have never heard of… It just might be a very delectable experience.