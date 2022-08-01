PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Children’s Theatre will present “The Spell of Sleeping Beauty” by a special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Company.
The play will be presented Friday-Sunday in the historic Pemberville Opera House, 115 Main St., and will be directed by Rebecca Schmidt of Perrysburg.
Featuring 14 children ages 7-16 from throughout the Northwest Ohio area, this theater workshop is made possible through the Gale and Marlyn Williamson Performing Arts Fund.
The Gale and Marlyn Williamson Performing Arts Fund provides funding for the wonderful children’s programming here at the Pemberville Opera House. Because Marlyn played and taught piano for decades in the Pemberville area many people came to know of her love of music. Both Gale and Marlyn enjoyed live performances of all kinds and had a deep love and appreciation for the arts. The Williamson’s were very pleased to support the restoration of the opera house and enjoyed attending events there. They spent countless hours together at any number of different performances and this fund was established by their family and friends to ensure that music and the arts remains a staple of the community for Pemberville’s children.
In the kingdom of Never Nod there is a celebration. A princess has been born to the King and Queen. Her name is Briar-Rose. Unfortunately, that nasty witch, Evilina, who lives in Tumbledown Castle with a giant spider for a companion, is not invited. She shows up anyway and pronounces her revenge.
At age 16, the princess will cut her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into a deep sleep from which she’ll never awake. Some good witches counter the curse by saying the princess can be awakened by the kiss of true love. The king bans all spinning wheels. Evilina is not so easily defeated and, on that fateful birthday, the princess does, indeed, cut her finger on a spinning wheel.
It’s up to Prince Alexander to come to Briar-Rose’s rescue — and the court’s too, and they’re all asleep. The prince must fight a Wall of Thorns, a False Princess and, most frightening of all — the Dark Knight. This captivating, frolicsome version of the always-popular classic has it all — charm, action, romance, comedy, thrills, plus zany and lovable characters.
Tickets are available at the door, at Beeker’s General Store or by calling Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848
Information is available at www.pembervilleoperahouse.org.