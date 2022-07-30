Take a trip back to the 1990s with the Skittle Bots.
Drummer Sean Altenburg said the band, which is performing at the Wood County Fair, will play any genre of music if it’s from the ’90s.
He said they have several songs that they perform most shows, such as “Man in the Box” by Alice in Chains, “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana.
During their shows, Altenburg said they often take songs and play parts of them and then mash them with other songs.
“So it’s just kind of something that needs to be experienced,” he said. “It’s basically like a rock show, concert type thing. We try and dress in ’90s-themed apparel and just go out and have a good time.”
Throughout the show, the band tries to keep the music coming one song after another. Altenburg said this helps keep the energy of the crowd high and allows people to enjoy and reminisce.
“We’re just one of those bands that will kind of take you back to where you were in the ’90s,” he said.
Altenburg said the band continues to perform because it’s something they really enjoy, and if other people are enjoying it, they won’t stop.
“This is just something that we do. It’s fun for us,” he said. “It’s kind of like a hobby that we’re doing to blow off steam from the normal day to day job. And if it wasn’t fun, we wouldn’t be doing it anymore.”
The current members are Scott Biddle, who is the lead guitarist, Nick Baker, who plays the bass guitar, Jonathan Perez De Tagle, who plays the shaker and tambourine, Anthony Beck, who also plays guitar and Sean Altenburg, who plays drums.
They’ve been around since 2011 when Biddle was asked by a friend to put a band together for a party that wanted ’90s music. While the members of the band have changed a little since then, with the current members having been together for the last five years, they continue to play the same music.
When the band first started, Altenburg said they weren’t sure how long they would keep playing. They decided they would continue until people stopped showing interest, but so far interest in the band hasn’t slowed and is continuing to grow.
While each member enjoys performing for their own reasons, Altenburg said he’s always dreamed of being part of a band that people would remember.
While he originally wanted to perform on a larger scale, he said there’s no drama within the group and that it’s always fun. Along with that, Altenburg said they often have people come up to them after shows to tell the band how much they love watching them perform.
“We’re taking people out of the grind of day-to-day life,” he said. “Kind of giving them a break from everything going on in the world and they can just go back to a time where music spoke to them in a certain way.”