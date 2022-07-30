Skittle Bots

During their shows, the Skittle Bots often take songs and play parts of them and then mash them with other songs.

 supplied photo

Take a trip back to the 1990s with the Skittle Bots.

Drummer Sean Altenburg said the band, which is performing at the Wood County Fair, will play any genre of music if it’s from the ’90s.

