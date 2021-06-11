Wayne Wilson instructs Penta Career Center student Cody Robinson, of Elmwood Local Schools, how to operate a skid steer Thursday afternoon at the Ohio Operating Engineers Apprenticeship Training Center in Cygnet. Students took part in a small Equipment Operations Camp for satellite students from the Agriculture Education programs. A dozen high school students got hands on experience with large equipment. Students were outdoors running large equipment like scrappers, excavators, dozers and skid steers along with smaller equipment at their indoor training facility.

