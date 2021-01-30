BLOOMDALE — Elmwood FFA was able to complete chapter activities, compete in career development events and host the annual fruit sale fundraiser even during a pandemic.
In October members cooperated with four other organizations to conduct an Elementary Fall Festival. Over 200 students participated in tractor safety education, farm animal care and safety such as beef cattle, dairy cattle, rabbits, chickens, sheep, horses, and goats, and an agriculture Olympics games.
Members attended the virtual National FFA Convention in October. Students attended leadership sessions where they listened to inspiring speeches from national officers.
Six members received the American FFA Degree, which is the highest degree. Those were Thomas Bodnar, Cole Barton, Joe Laborie, Claire Meyer, Paul Meyer and Anna Veryser.
In November students attended the virtual Ohio FFA State Leadership Night, working on public speaking, communication and teamwork skills.
Members participated in virtual Career Development Events this fall and winter. Students participated in Rural Soil Judging, Wildlife Management and Advanced Parliamentary Procedure. Students also participated in the Creed Speaking and Grain Merchandising CDEs in January. There are 10 more CDE’s students will be participating in before the end of the school year.
Members held a few fundraisers, which allow the chapter to make donations to the Children’s Hospital in Columbus and provide donations to the American Cancer Society, CROP, the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Elmwood Food Pantry. Elmwood FFA alumni, music boosters, FFA members, parents and community members all pitched in during the Wood County Fair to conduct a beef promotion stand. Funds raised were used to purchase animals at the Junior Fair livestock sale, provide items for the food pantry, provide academic scholarships to FFA members and provide scholarships for members to attend Ohio FFA Camp, Washington Leadership Conference and National and State FFA Convention. The largest chapter fundraiser occurred in December with the annual citrus sale along with the sale of Ohio Signature Beef, Florida’s Best Nuts and DB Yummers BBQ Sauce.
Members recently finished filling out Ohio FFA Degree, American FFA Degree and Proficiency award applications. They will be evaluated by teachers before being sent to Columbus for final review. The treasurer, secretary and reporter have put together a book with all 2020 records and it will be evaluated in February.
Barton had Supervised Agricultrual Experience projects of welding, rebuilding a 1978 Power wagon truck and being a farmhand. He plans to continue working and expanding his knowledge in heating and air conditioning.
Bodnar had projects in meat bird production, egg laying poultry, bees and job placement for Miller farms. He was parliamentarian and assistant treasurer. He plans to attend the University of Toledo for mechanical engineering.
Claire Meyer had projects in beef production, dairy beef feeder, and specialty crop production (popcorn). She was reporter and sentinel. She plans to obtain a degree in agricultural communications from Ohio State University.
Paul Meyer had projects in beef cattle feedlot operation and worked for Benschoter Hay and Straw. He plans to obtain a diesel technician degree from Owens Community College.
Veryser had projects in market rabbits, market chickens, market lambs, wheat field, soybean field and ag education. She was vice president, reporter and assistant secretary. She plans to continue playing volleyball for Salem University in West Virginia where she is majoring in biology education.
Laborie had projects in market ducks and worked at Laborie Enterprises. He was president and treasurer. He plans to major in public policy analysis at OSU.