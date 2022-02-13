TONTOGANY – Adam Koch may be leaving Otsego Schools, but he will be a Knight for life.
That was the message he gave the board of education at its special meeting Thursday to accept his resignation as superintendent, effective July 31.
Koch has accepted the job as treasurer at Sylvania Schools.
“I just want to thank you guys for entrusting me to lead this community for the last 10 years as your superintendent and two years before that as your treasurer,” Koch said. “I’ve loved every second of working for you guys and working for this community.”
Koch joined the district in December 2010 as treasurer and was named superintendent in June 2012.
“It’s been some of the best years of my life,” he said.
He admitted he didn’t take the traditional route to be superintendent by starting as a treasurer, and yet the board gave him the opportunity to lead this community.
Koch said after the meeting when he arrived as the treasurer, he fell in love with the community and was excited to advance his career.
“I’ve loved what we’ve done here together, it’s an amazing community, and I’m excited for a new challenge and to get back to my foundation in accounting.”
He said he will continue to live in the district and his three children will continue their schooling at Otsego.
“I was probably the one to make the motion to offer you the position, so I will bring it full circle and make the motion to accept your resignation,” said board member James Harter.
“What you’ve done for us has been outstanding,” Harter said. “You’ve built a lot of community at a time we needed to build community.”
Koch’s salary when he departs will be $120,000.
Sylvania gave him a three-year contract with a starting salary of $133,000.
Also at the meeting, the board approved Amanda Gamby as the new member of the Weston Public Library Board of Trustees.
Gretchen Sommerfeld told board members before the vote that Weston is the only library in the area where the director chooses trustee members who are ultimately her bosses.
Sommerfeld, of Grand Rapids, has voiced criticism of the Weston library during previous school board meetings. She suggested the school board investigate having a seat on the committee that chooses library board members.
Brad Anderson said he wanted to something different next time and tasked Koch into looking into that as one of his final duties.
“If we’re approving somebody for something we oversee, we should probably have a little more input,” said Anderson, who is school board president.