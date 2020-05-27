Due to public safety concerns regarding large gatherings in public spaces, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is canceling all remaining scheduled volunteer sessions for Simpson Garden Park.
However, Simpson Garden Park is still looking for individuals or small groups of volunteers (three or less) who would be able to work in areas of the park with little to no supervision through the summer and fall. Garden volunteers who are interested can email Mike Przysiecki, Simpson Garden Park on-site manager, at mprzysi@bgohio.org for more information on scheduling a time to volunteer.
Proper safety protocols will be followed to keep our volunteers, staff and visitors safe and happy. Volunteers will be asked to bring their own face covering and gardening tools. Some tools such as buckets and wheelbarrows will be available, but will need to be sterilized before and after each use.